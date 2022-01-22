Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.54 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

