Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4,456.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 131,649 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

