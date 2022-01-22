VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

