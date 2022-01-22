National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

