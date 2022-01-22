California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.