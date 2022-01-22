Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 48,489 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

