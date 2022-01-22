TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $91.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

