Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,156 shares of company stock worth $3,970,884. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.