Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

