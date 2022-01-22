Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 28,003 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2,301.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $16,457,469.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

