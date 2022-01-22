Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.41 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of WD-40 worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WDFC opened at $228.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.