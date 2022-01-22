Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

