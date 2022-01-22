Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,300 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

