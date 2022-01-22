Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 446.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

