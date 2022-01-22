Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $41.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

