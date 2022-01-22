Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Price Target at $49.40

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

