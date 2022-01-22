CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

