Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.