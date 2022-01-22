ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter.

CEM stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

