BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.
BANF opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
