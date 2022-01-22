BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

BANF opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

