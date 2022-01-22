Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.61.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

