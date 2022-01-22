Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ICHR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. Ichor has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ichor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

