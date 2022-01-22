Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. Comerica has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

