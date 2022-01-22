Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.54

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.54 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 80.77 ($1.10). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 80.77 ($1.10), with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.23. The company has a market cap of £7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

