Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,513.32

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,513.32 ($20.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,527 ($20.84). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,488 ($20.30), with a volume of 238,709 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($21.15) to GBX 1,720 ($23.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.78) to GBX 1,750 ($23.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,624.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.79), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,987,583.57).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

