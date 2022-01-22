People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

