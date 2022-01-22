International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.42

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.42 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,748 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.34. The stock has a market cap of £286.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.