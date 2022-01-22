International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.42

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.42 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,748 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.34. The stock has a market cap of £286.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.