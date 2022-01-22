Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Hits $12,629.15

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $12,629.15 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

