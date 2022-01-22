MONK (MONK) Trading Up 4% This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6,895.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007938 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 183.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013627 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.