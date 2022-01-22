MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MAX opened at $13.58 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

