Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.50 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.