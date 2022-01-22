Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,056 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of 3D Systems worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,515 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $666,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

