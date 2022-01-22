Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after buying an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

ISBC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.