Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matson were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $91.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

