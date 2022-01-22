Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 31,366 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 919,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

