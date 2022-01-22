US Bancorp DE Sells 360 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $175.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

