Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

