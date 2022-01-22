US Bancorp DE Has $7.58 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,354 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,571,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

