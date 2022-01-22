Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

