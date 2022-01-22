Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Barclays from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

