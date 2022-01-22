Raymond James Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $334.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $383.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.84. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

