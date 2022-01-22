Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 339,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

