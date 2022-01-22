BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Position Reduced by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $220.04 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

