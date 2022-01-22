Northeast Bank (NBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Northeast Bank to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.