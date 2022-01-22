Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

