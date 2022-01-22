monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average of $310.94.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

