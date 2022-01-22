Bellevue Group AG Sells 103,607 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,607 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.20% of Legend Biotech worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.14. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

