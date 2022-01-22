VAULT One Day Volume Reaches $2,103.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $2,103.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00010625 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,663 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

