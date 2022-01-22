Pirate Chain Trading 25.4% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and $764,603.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00267171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00100845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,721,495 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

