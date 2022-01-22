Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.